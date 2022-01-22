BROWN COUNTY- If you’re planning on heading up to Green Bay for the Packers playoff game tonight against the 49ers, the Brown County Health Department wants you to be safe.

Health officials say there are concerns that tens of thousands of people gathering in Green Bay for tonight’s game could cause a COVID-19 outbreak.

Other safety tips include:

Keeping at least six feet apart from others in parking lots, restaurants, patios, bars or other tailgating locations

Use hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to disinfect surfaces

Stay home if you’re feeling sick or experiencing any COVID-like symptoms

Wear a mask, even if outdoors

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reporting just over 11,600 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday. The overall 7-day average dropped to just over 17,600. Friday’s decline marked the first time the 7-day average decreased in 10 days. You can find up-to-date COVID-19 information here.