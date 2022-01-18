With the Milwaukee Common Council approving a mask mandate on Tuesday, Tim Sheehy and John Raymond join Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to discuss the implications.

“It shifts the burden of convincing people to wear masks to entirely to business and front line employees in a sense, turning them into mask police.” Tim Sheehy said.

While the mask ordinance still needs to be signed by the mayors office, acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson says he has full intentions of signing the mandate in order to curb the spread of Omicron. As some cities on the east coast are reporting case numbers beginning to peak, Dr. John Raymond says Wisconsin cases are still far from plateauing.

“For the majority of the US we are still going up, and that’s the situation here in Wisconsin,” Dr. Raymond said.

