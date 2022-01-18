MILWAUKEE- One of Milwaukee County’s youngest political leaders is part of the Milwaukee Business Journal’s class of ’40 under 40′ honorees this year.

Marcelia Nicholson, who represents parts of Milwaukee’s Sherman Park Neighborhood as well as the west side of the city as part of District 5, was elected by her peers to serve as Board Chairwoman in April of 2020.

Nicholson is part of a cohort of millennial aged African Americans nominated, or voted into, leadership positions. David Crowley was elected Milwaukee County Executive in 2020 and former Common Council President Cavalier Johnson assumed the role of acting Mayor of Milwaukee in December.

“For people who don’t know we also all grew up in the poorest zip code in the state 53206, and for children like us growing up it wasn’t easy to dream, it wasn’t easy for us to imagine being somewhere big in our lives,” Nicholson told WTMJ. “For us to have a community build us up and help usher us into this situation we have today where we’re leading and being able to give back to the community that we love, it’s just indicative of where we’re going and wanting to make sure that our next generations are taken care of.”

Nicholson is part of the second batch of ’40 under 40′ nominees to be made public. For an updated list of who made this year’s list click here. Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton was part of the first group announced on Monday. For a more in depth interview with Connaughton, click here.