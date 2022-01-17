MILWAUKEE – Three people have been killed in two separate incidents on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was called to the first homicide near 60th and Good Hope Road around 2:30 p.m.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been planned for Tuesday.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 7300 blk of N. 60 St. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 17, 2022

About an hour later, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office said it was called to the scene of a double-homicide near Honey Creek Court and Honey Creek Drive.

No further details about the double-homicide have been released.