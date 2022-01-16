A week after nearly three-dozen people were rescued from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore, 2 men had to be rescued after falling through the ice.

The latest incident happened Saturday afternoon when two men were riding all-terrain vehicles back to shore after ice fishing and crashed through thin ice near the town of Gardner.

A 58-year-old Kewaunee man, who went through the ice first, was flown by helicopter to a Green Bay hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. A second man from Winneconne plunged through the ice when he tried to rescue the first man and was treated at the scene and released. A third man was brought by airboat to safety.

Authorities have now issued ice safety warnings for the area.