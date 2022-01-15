(Credit to Chad Jorgensen of TMJ4 News for the photo)

A man was hit by a Wisconsin & Southern Railroad train in Waukesha Saturday morning. It happened around 10:55am at the tracks at W. Moreland Boulevard and White Rock Avenue.

The Waukesha Fire Department found a deceased man upon their arrival, but his name was not released, pending notification of family.

The intersections of Whiterock Ave and Moreland as well as Whiterock Ave and Perkins Ave will remain close throughout Saturday afternoon as well as officials from the Waukesha Police Department, the Waukesha Medical Examiners Office and the Canadian National Railroad continue to investigate the area.