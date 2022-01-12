On Newsradio 620 WTMJ every Thursday starting January 13, 2022 during Steve Scaffidi (8:30am-12pm CST) and ending Thursday, December 29, 2022, host/Steve Scaffidi will ask two random callers to go head-to-head and answer trivia questions about things that host, Steve Scaffidi, has previously said on the show. Each caller will be asked (4) multiple choice questions each and must answer to the best of their ability. In the event of a tie where both callers have answered the same amount of questions correctly, host Steve Scaffidi will continue to ask questions until one caller correctly answers and the other caller incorrectly answers. Whatever caller correctly answers the most questions correctly will win a grand prize. There will be (1) grand prize winner each week and a total of up to (51) grand prize winners by the end of the contest.

For official contest rules, click here.