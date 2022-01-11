WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it’s time to choose “democracy over autocracy.”

But some civil rights activists say they’re more interested in action than speeches and plan to stay away from Tuesday’s speech in Atlanta.

A White House official who previewed the speech says Biden will voice support for changing the Senate filibuster rules to ensure the right to vote is defended.

That’s a strategy Democrats have been looking to the president to embrace. Republicans have outright rejected the Democrats’ voting rights legislation.

