A wind chill advisory is in effect for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, and Ozaukee Counties starting at Midnight tonight until Noon tomorrow (Monday).

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee says that wind chills as low as 25 below zero are expected tonight. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution when traveling, and wear layers, including a hat and gloves.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from Midnight to Noon Monday for the areas shown in the graphic below. Gusty west to northwest winds along with the frigid airmass will allow wind chills to drop to hazardous levels in the advisory area. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/cBwNvvvbRQ — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 9, 2022

Check back with WTMJ about extentions to this advisory.