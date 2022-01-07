Starting tomorrow at 9 a.m. the Milwaukee Health Department will be handing out free KN95 and N95 masks to residents in need.

The masks will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North West Health Center located at 7630 West Mill Road, as well as at the South Side Health Center located at 1639 S 23rd St.

Starting Monday, high quality masks will also be given to citizens at all three Milwaukee testing sites, as well as Milwaukee public libraries during their normal hours.

According to Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the masks were purchased by the state and delivered on Friday to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

“These higher quality masks do a better job of keeping COVID at bay and our residents should have access to that protection,” Said Cavalier Johnson.

Masks will be handed out in packages of 5 for a single adult, 10 for a couple and 20 for a family.

Milwaukee will also be purchasing an additional 50,000 KN95 masks with their own resources next week to keep up with demand.