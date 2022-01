Cassandra Berger likes Kwik Trip.

No, seriously. She really likes Kwik Trip.

Last year, Berger made it a goal to visit each and every Kwik Trip location in Wisconsin. For those keeping score at home, there are 457 of them.

She would plan trips around her work schedule. The most Kwik Trips visited in one day? 52.

“The real obsession started when I was in college,” Berger told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.

