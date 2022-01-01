The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings and advisory statements for most of SE Wisconsin starting Friday and continuing through Sunday. The Winter Storm Warning is for Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties starting at noon today.

Per the National Weather Service, the official advisories for our listening area is below:

Winter Storm Warning from 1/1/2022 Noon to 1/2/2022 6:00 AM CST for Racine County, Kenosha County, and Milwaukee County .

. Winter Weather Advisory from 1/1/2022 3:00 PM to 1/2/2022 3:00 AM CST for Walworth County, Waukesha County, and Jefferson County.

Winter Weather Advisory from 1/1/2022 5:00 PM to 1/2/2022 3:00 AM CST for Washington County, Sheboygan County, Dodge County, and Ozaukee County.

According to Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Marissa Woloszyn, expect snow to start after midday Saturday and continue through early Sunday morning. Snow will be south of Milwaukee towards the lakefront, with enhancement of snowfall from the lake. Wind gusts could be between 25 and 35 mph.

Slippery road conditions are expected around all of southeastern Wisconsin. Total snow accumulation is expected between 3 to 6″ in Walworth, Waukesha, Jefferson, Washington, Sheboygan, Dodge, and Ozaukee Counties, while 4-9″ is expected for Racine, Kenosha, and Milwaukee Counties.