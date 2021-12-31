The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings and advisory statements for most of SE Wisconsin starting Friday and continuing through Sunday. The only Winter Storm Warning is for Racine, Kenosha and Jefferson counties starting tomorrow morning.

The full list of advisories can be found below:

Winter Weather Advisory from 12/31/2021 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM CST for Washington County, WI, Sheboygan County, WI, Walworth County, WI, Fond du Lac County, WI, Dodge County, WI, Waukesha County, WI, Jefferson County, WI.

Winter Weather Advisory from 12/31/2021 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM CST for Ozaukee County, WI.

Winter Storm Warning from 1/1/2022 3:00 PM to 1/2/2022 6:00 AM CST for Racine County, WI, Kenosha County, WI, Milwaukee County, WI.

Winter Weather Advisory from 1/1/2022 3:00 PM to 1/2/2022 3:00 AM CST for Walworth County, WI, Waukesha County, WI, Jefferson County, WI.

Winter Weather Advisory from 1/1/2022 5:00 PM to 1/2/2022 3:00 AM CST for Washington County, WI, Sheboygan County, WI, Dodge County, WI.

Winter Weather Advisory from 1/1/2022 5:00 PM to 1/2/2022 3:00 AM CST for Ozaukee County, WI.

According to Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Marissa Woloszyn, expect snow to start after midday Saturday and continue through early Sunday morning. Snow will be south of Milwaukee towards the lakefront, with a little enhancement of snowfall from the lake.

The latest forecasted totals as of Friday morning are: 5-8″ for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties, 3-6″ for Jefferson, Waukesha, Washington, and Ozaukee counties, and 1-4″ for Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties. Snow fall may change as we get closer to Saturday.