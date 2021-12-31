If you are heading out on New Years Day, beware that steady snow and gusty winds will impact travel across the area.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties from 12 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Marisa Wolosyzn of TMJ4 News says: “As we enter 2022, we’re looking at our first good snowstorm. Models have been fairly consistent on the track of the storm and expected snow totals. With the latest information, expect snow to start after midday Saturday and continue through early Sunday morning. Snow will be south of Milwaukee towards the lakefront, with a little enhancement of snowfall from the lake. The latest forecasted totals as of Friday morning are: 5-8″ for Milwuakee, Racine, and Kenosha counties, 3-6″ for Jefferson, Waukesha, Washington, and Ozaukee counties, and 1-4″ for Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties. **Expect these forecasted snowfall totals to change as we get closer to Saturday and the track of the storm is refined.”