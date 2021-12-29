The Milwaukee Health Department added to the previously released holiday weekend testing schedule after an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 services will be shut down from Saturday to Sunday but testing will remain open at the Menomonee Falls location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
The updated schedule below:
Thursday, December 30
- Menomonee Valley Site
2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Northwest Health Center
7630 W. Mill Rd.
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Southside Health Center
1639 S. 23rd St.
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, December 31
- Menomonee Valley Site
2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Monday, January 3
- Northwest Health Center
7630 W. Mill Rd.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Southside Health Center
1639 S. 23rd St.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Menomonee Valley Site
2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.