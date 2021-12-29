The Milwaukee Health Department added to the previously released holiday weekend testing schedule after an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.

COVID-19 services will be shut down from Saturday to Sunday but testing will remain open at the Menomonee Falls location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

The updated schedule below:

Thursday, December 30

Menomonee Valley Site

2401 W. St. Paul Ave.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

7630 W. Mill Rd.

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

1639 S. 23rd St.

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, December 31

Menomonee Valley Site

2401 W. St. Paul Ave.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, January 3