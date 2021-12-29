MILWAUKEE- Winter has officially arrived, both meteorologically, and visibly with the first measurable snowfall arriving in southeast Wisconsin this week.

Even with the first bit of snow on the ground the Milwaukee Department of Public Works says it’s still struggling to find enough plow drivers to fill all their plow trucks, according to TMJ4 News.

The struggle to find enough drivers to fill the ranks has been an issue that’s persisted for several months. In early December the DPW said there were roughly 60 open positions and despite raising pay to $23 an hour, not much progress has been made.

“We’re still hovering around the sane number of vacancies, but we’re actively working to get people in the door and trained as quickly as possible, DPW Director of Public Works Danielle Rodriguez tells TMJ4 News.

Milwaukee received roughly an inch of snow Tuesday afternoon and another round of snow is expected this weekend.