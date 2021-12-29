New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control recommends that people who contract COVID-19 only need to isolate for five days, half of the previous ten day isolation period.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, made the media rounds Wednesday to defend the decision.

“We had a lot of science to inform our decisions,” said Walensky. “The vast majority of viral transmission happens in those first five days. Somewhere in the 85 to 90 percent range.”

Doctors are wondering about the other 15 percent, according to ABC’s Alex Stone.

“A bunch of doctors have come out and said this is bonkers,” Stone told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Wednesday.

That list of doctors includes former Surgeon General Jerome Adams who served under President Trump.

