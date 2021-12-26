MILWAUKEE – More than 100 people are displaced after flames tore through an apartment complex in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Multiple crews were called in around 7:20 a.m. to help rescue some of the people who were in the building near near 31st and Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Police Department says there were approximately 139 people who lived in the building.

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested under suspicion of arson, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Criminal charges against the man are expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin says a shelter has been opened at the Alverno College gymnasium, located at 3401 S. 39th Street.

Milwaukee apt. building fire UPDATE: approximately 20 people displaced from 15 units this morning.



Our disaster volunteers will open a shelter for those displaced. For those affected, join us for housing, food & more at Alverno College gym, 3401 S. 39th St. https://t.co/CbzlrFkwlP — American Red Cross of Wisconsin #GiveWithMeaning (@RedCrossWIS) December 26, 2021