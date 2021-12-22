Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announcing this morning his official resignation kicks in at 5pm today. At 5:01pm Common Council President Cavalier Johnson becomes acting Mayor until a special election is held in spring.

Barrett will take his oath as US Ambassador to Luxembourg tomorrow at 9am and expects to leave for his new post in January. When asked if he’ll be keeping his home on Milwaukee’s west side Barrett joked that if he wants to keep his marriage intact he won’t be selling the house.

