MILWAUKEE – Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy says he’s always felt a special connection to Wisconsin and the people who live there.

“Milwaukee was the place where my daughter was born, she was born in Waukesha, and it was the place where my wife and I got married,” Lucroy said.

“It just became a special place that, as I got further and further away and as time went on, I started to go, ‘man, I really had it good there and I’m really thankful for that place and the people and the fans and the organization and the city.'”

So when he heard about the tragedy which unfolded during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, he says he knew he needed to help.

“I reached out to a friend of mine in Milwaukee, Omar Shaikh, and Omar said ‘Hey man, I’m doing this thing… We’re throwing this charity event at the Third Street Market Hall…’ So he’s like ‘why don’t you come be a part of it?'”

Wednesday’s event starts at 5:00 p.m. Tickets cost $100 apiece with 100% of the funds going towards the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

