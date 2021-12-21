MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A 20-member team from the U.S. Navy is headed to Green Bay’s Bellin Hospital to help the overwhelmed facility treat patients with COVID-19.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency dispatched the team to assist.

Wisconsin hospitals are struggling to keep up with a surge in COVID-19 patients while also dealing with staffing shortages.

On Monday, there were 1,660 people hospitalized statewide due to the virus, with 424 of them in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Nearly every intensive care bed – 96% – is in use in addition to 98% of intermediate care beds.