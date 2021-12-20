For the rest of their lives they’ll be national champions.

The Wisconsin Badgers women’s volleyball team beat Nebraska Saturday night to take home the team’s first championship in program history.

Badgers Head Coach Kelly Sheffield wasn’t going home empty handed in the teams fourth ever trip to the national championship.

What did he feel after the final point? Elation? Pride? Relief?

“Yes to all three,” Sheffield told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Monday. “That’s why the emotions are so overwhelming. You’re playing the longest match in tournament history.”

Sheffield was a guest on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with John Mercure Monday. Listen to their conversation above.