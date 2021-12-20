CALEDONIA- Christmas week getting off to a rotten start for a family who says its dog was stolen while they looked at the Christmas light display at Jellystone Park.

According to the Caledonia Police Department, the family was visiting Caledonia from their home in St. Francis and were visiting the light display in Jellystone Park. CPD says the family left their Land Rover running, with their 10-month-old dog Bruno still inside. The vehicle was promptly stolen, as was the dog.

Bruno is a 10-month-old Boston Terrier with a black and white coat. The family says he was wearing a Spiderman collar and a grey sweater.

The Land Rover is a 2014 model LR2 with Wisconsin license plates ANS-2145.

If you have any knowledge of where the missing vehicle, or dog, is, you can contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300 or contact Detective Chris Schuster at 262-835-4423 ext. 180.