MILWAUKEE – Six people were shot, two of them fatally, during a four-hour span in Milwaukee on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

It started around 11:11 p.m. Saturday, when two separate shootings were reported.

One incident happened when a persona accidentally shot themselves near National Avenue and S. 17th Street.

At the same time, a 31-year-old man was shot near Atkinson Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

The first fatal shooting happened when a man showed up at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

That person died at the hospital, and as of Sunday morning, detectives still did not know the victim’s identity.

The second fatal shooting happened around 2:57 a.m. Sunday. A man in his 20’s was found dead at the scene near North Evans Street and West Hampton Avenue.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made in any of the six shootings.