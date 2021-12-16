UPDATE:

The latest reported wind gusts:

Here are the wind reports recorded through the night #wiwx #weather pic.twitter.com/up2vjTGr62 — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) December 16, 2021

Stanley, Wisconsin sustained major damage from Wednesday’s powerful storm.

Some pretty shocking #stormdamage is going to be revealed as the sun rises over areas of #Wisconsin today. I’ll be working with our NBC partners to share photos and videos all morning long on @tmj4 #NewsToday pic.twitter.com/MqNRvpaz5l — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) December 16, 2021

MPS also announcing 11 schools will be virtual Thursday because of outages.

KPD responded to numerous downed trees and power lines overnight. Although some homes may have experienced minor wind damage, nothing significant was reported to KPD. Use caution when driving to work or school this morning- the wind is still very strong. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) December 16, 2021

Original post:

Wind gusts topping 60 miles per hour knocked out power to more than 75,000 We Energies customers across Wisconsin early Thursday. The number is expected to go up as the morning progresses. More than 22,000 Alliant Energy customers were out of power, as of 3:30am.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 9am Thursday. In Kenosha, 64 mph wind gusts were reported overnight. At Milwaukee Mitchell Airport, 60 mph.

“There are reports of 80 mph winds in western Wisconsin,” said Brian Niznansky, Storm Team 4 meteorologist. “The worst of the winds are past us, but we’re still going to have gusts of 50 mph.”

Winds are still howling across southern WI overnight, but here is a look at some of the highest wind gusts so far. Also we have received multiple reports wind damage across the area as well. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/AsVJPDiAQB — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 16, 2021

Residents reported smelling wildfires in the air.

“The winds were strong enough to pick up wildfire smoke from ongoing fires in Kansas and eastern Colorado,” Niznansky explained.

We have also received reports of this dust spreading into southern WI early this morning. Crazy how far this dust has come! #wiwx https://t.co/n0WUJe6r84 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 16, 2021

