Now’s the time when people are making New Year’s resolutions and plans for 2022. Whether it’s a bucket list Wisconsin destination or something farther off the beaten path, get a jump start on the new year by planning your first grand adventure of 2022 and start creating lasting shared memories with friends and family!

Make the most out of a trip to Milwaukee

As Wisconsin’s largest city, Milwaukee is bursting with exciting entertainment and rich history. After winning the NBA championship for the first time in 50 years, now is the time to finally get to a Milwaukee Bucks game and explore the Deer District! With 24 home games left between January-April (and hopefully more in the playoffs) there are plenty of opportunities to witness the World Champion Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Another bucket-list stop in Milwaukee is the Harley-Davidson Museum. The Harley-Davidson Museum is home to an unrivaled collection of Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and memorabilia, a 20-acre, park-like campus, and a calendar full of activities. So come explore the Harley-Davidson Museum and see why it’s one of Milwaukee’s top tourist destinations for visitors from around the globe.

Milwaukee is home to a slew of incredible museums, including America’s Black Holocaust Museum which is celebrating its re-opening in February after being closed for over a decade! Located in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood, America’s Black Holocaust Museum was originally founded in 1984 and is a historical and memorial museum to commemorate the Black Holocaust in America.

Learn about the legacy of the green and gold

Did you know that Green Bay is the smallest market in the country to have a major pro sports team?This makes a visit to Lambeau Field all the more special and such an iconic testament to Wisconsin’s spirited nature. Whether you’re shouting “Go Pack Go!” at a game or visiting during the off-season, there’s so much to do, see and learn at Lambeau Field.Take a guided tour of the stadium to see the visitor’s locker room, the Packers press box, and even get the chance to walk through the Packers tunnel and walk along the sidelines of the field.

After the tour, check out the Packers Hall of Fame and Museum to follow a timeline of the team’s history and see the coveted Lombardi Trophy in person!The newly constructed Titletown community just west of Lambeau is the perfect place to meet with friends and family to share a meal, grab a drink or have some fun. Enjoy ice skating and tubing down Ariens Hill during the winter or run the 40-yard dash and play catch on the full-sized football field during summer.

Taking a family trip to Bay Beach is another Green Bay tradition that’s stood the test of time. As 9th oldest amusement park in the nation, Bay Beach has been a community staple for the last 129 years.Although Bay Beach is closed for the winter, admission to the park during warmer months is free and ride tickets range from just 25 cents to a dollar!Glide down the giant slide, get an eagle eye view at the top of the big wheel or scream at the top of your lungs on the Zippin Pippin rollercoaster May through September.

Plan a trip along Wisconsin’s Great River Road

Here in Wisconsin, we’re lucky to be surrounded by natural beauty from the Great Lakes to The Mississippi River. Along the mighty Mississippi awaits one of the best road trips in the country, driving along the Wisconsin Great River Road. Recently designated an All-American Road, this 250-mile stretch packs a mighty punch, meandering through 33 river towns each with their own unique story, all filled with exciting excursions and delicious food to discover. Stop for a mouthwatering, bourbon infused burger at Wooden Nickel Saloon in Ferryville or stop for a sweet ice cream treat at Pearl Ice Cream Parlor and Confectionary in La Crosse. Make 2022 the year you explore the incredible restaurants, shops, breweries, wineries and incredible outdoor recreation opportunities along the route.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.