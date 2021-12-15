MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday until 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

As the band of showers/storms move in tonight, we’re expecting a period of extremely high winds, possibly over 80mph. If that happens, we will issue Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. If winds are over 80mph, it will trigger a Wireless Emergency Alert on your phone. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Scs6WfhZyb — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 15, 2021

Storm Team meteorologist Brian Gotter says winds could gust above 65 miles per hour in the Milwaukee area.

“These gusts are not like a thunderstorm that last a few minutes,” Gotter said.

“These are like a tropical storm that will last for a few hours. As a result, there will be downed trees and power lines and some wind damage to structures.”

Keeping a close eye on severe storms tracking northeast at 70-75 mph. Damaging winds and tornadoes possible as these storms move into southwest WI after 8 PM. pic.twitter.com/MPdliFtV34 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 16, 2021

There is also a tornado watch across much of southwestern Wisconsin.

All the counties in yellow are a Tornado Watch from Madison and areas west and north. The main risk of severe storms should stay near La Crosse and Eau Claire. We can’t rule out an isolated storm in SE WI, but most of those storms should weaken before arriving here pic.twitter.com/l9ap4aCBmZ — Brian Gotter (@BrianGotter) December 15, 2021

Brief thoughts on this evening’s wild weather pic.twitter.com/vIDBKBSPok — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) December 16, 2021