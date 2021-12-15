Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett looks to take another step toward a new gig overseas.

Barrett is up for an important committee vote Wednesday on his nomination for ambassador to Luxembourg.

The Senate Foreign Relations committee is expected to meet this morning to consider several nominees including Barrett.

If passed, the next step would be a full vote in the U.S Senate, which could happen before the end of the year.

Once that occurs, it will trigger an election process for Barrett’s successor.

