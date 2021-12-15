Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is another step closer to becoming the next US Ambassador to Luxembourg. His nomination was approved by unanimous vote Wednesday morning by the Senate Foreign Relation’s Committee.

Barrett was nominated to the position by President Biden back in August but has seen very little movement on it until today.

“This morning, I had the honor and privilege to have received approval from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg. As we now wait for the nomination to be taken up by the full Senate, I look forward to the opportunity to serve our country abroad,” Barrett said in a statement. “My hope is there is no further delay in the process and our city can begin its own process to fill the office of Mayor, without incurring unnecessary costs at the expense of taxpayers.”

Barrett was one of more than a dozen appointments approved by the committee this morning. He, nor did any, of the other’s attend the hearing in person.

The Senate has not scheduled a time to vote on the confirmation. If and when that happens, Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson will become Milwaukee’s acting mayor until the next election.