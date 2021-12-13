Football fans across the world were mesmerized Sunday night by a Packers fan at Lambeau Field that bore a striking resemblance to one MVP quarterback.

Producers for NBC’s Sunday Night Football spotted the Aaron Rodgers look-a-like during the second half of the Green Bay Packers 45-27 victory over the rival Chicago Bears Sunday night.

Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger began trending on twitter and the next viral sensation was born.

Do you know this man?