Football fans across the world were mesmerized Sunday night by a Packers fan at Lambeau Field that bore a striking resemblance to one MVP quarterback.
Is this real life? @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/cFOwS95dXo— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2021
Producers for NBC’s Sunday Night Football spotted the Aaron Rodgers look-a-like during the second half of the Green Bay Packers 45-27 victory over the rival Chicago Bears Sunday night.
Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger began trending on twitter and the next viral sensation was born.
Who is @AaronRodgers12's doppelgänger? Help us find this fellow @packers fan! pic.twitter.com/h884bfWgkk— 620wtmj (@620wtmj) December 13, 2021
Do you know this man?