MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz is leaving his leadership position on Jan. 10.

Hintz, of Oshkosh, has been leader of minority Democrats since September 2017. Democrats, who hold 38 of the Assembly’s 99 seats, will vote to elect a new leader.

Hintz said Monday that he wanted to have more time for his family, including two children under age 5, and for his legislative district.

Democrats have next-to-no power in the minority, unable to stop Republicans from passing whatever bills they want.

One of the most powerful tools Democrats do have, if they remain united, is blocking Republicans from having the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.