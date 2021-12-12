Officials from Racine County dealt with a car fire Sunday morning. A 911 was recieved at 2:09 am for a single vehicle crash on I-41 northbound approaching County G in the Town of Raymond. The vehicle was fully engulfed when Deputies arrived, but it was confirmed that all occupants exited the vehicle and were moved to safety.

The 30-year-old male driver from Milwaukee says that he swerved to avoid being hit by another vehicle. The vehicle then lost control and crossed all 4 lanes of the interstate and struck the median wall where it came to rest and started on fire. The male operator and his 37-year-old passenger from Sun Prairie both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, as there were no signs of impairment with the operator. The interstate had a partial shut down of 3 lanes for approximately one and a half hours.