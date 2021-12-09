MILWAUKEE – The West Allis Police Department is leading the investigation into the death of a man who died while in Milwaukee police custody.

It started around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when a traffic stop was initiated near S. 16th Street and W. Lapham Street.

The Milwaukee Police Department says the stop was made “in conjunction with an on-going drug investigation.”

The 27-year-old man was arrested and taken to MPD District 2.

After being arrested, the man was “in need of medical attention believing he had recently taken a controlled substance,” according to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he received medical clearance before being taken back to MPD District 2.

“While at District 2, he had an additional medical emergency and was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.”

The identity of the person who died has not yet been released.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office released a statement, which reads

“A 27-year-old male was pronounced dead this morning at Froedert Hospital. The autopsy is tomorrow and ID will be released after the autopsy and after we have spoke to the decedent’s next of kin. We are investigating this death as a probable drug OD.”

You can watch video of the event below courtesy of our partners at TMJ4 News.