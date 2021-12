More and More couples are opting for lab grown diamonds when they get engaged. Kessler’s Jim Bretzel says one reason is the cost. Lab grown diamonds are nearly 30% less than mined diamonds. Another trend? Men’s wedding bands. No longer are they just a silver or gold circlet. Now they can be made out of just about anything, including antlers.

Can you tell which diamond was grown in the lab and which was mined?

(The diamond on the left was grown in a lab.!)