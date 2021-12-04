The DOT is hosting 2 public, in person meetings to discuss the future of a 3.5-mile-long Interstate 94 expansion in Milwaukee. The more than $1 billion project would involve adding a lane in each direction between N. 16th St. and N. 70th St. under a proposal endorsed by Governor Tony Evers.

The DOT says that the section of roadway serves a diverse group of people,and “having a modernized system will help connect people to jobs and will allow growth to continue in the area and across the region.”

The meetings dates, times, and locations are listed below:

December 8, 2021

4:00-7:00pm

State Fair Park, Tommy Thompson Youth Center, Gate #5,

640 S. 84th St., Milwaukee

December 9, 2021

4:00-7:00pm

Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources – Milwaukee Office,

1027 W. St. Paul, Milwaukee