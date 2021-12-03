When it comes to championship week in college football, I root for chaos.

Since 2015, I’ve been disappointed. There have been some questionable calls when it comes to the final four but separating one power-five conference team with another is not exactly my definition of chaotic.

For me, chaos involves any scenario that forces the committee to reward Cincinnati with a spot in the final four. Cincinnati is currently ranked fourth, but the playoff committee has no interest in sending a non-power-five conference team into the playoff.

Another potential issue: Intra-conference sabotage.

In 2014, Ohio State was ranked 5th in the second to last CFP poll. Forced to start a third string quarterback, the only way the Buckeyes could enter the final four (ensuring a major payday for BIG Ten schools) was to hammer the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin completely rolled over in a 59-0 loss and Ohio State and entered the playoff.

If 5th ranked Oklahoma State destroys 9th ranked Baylor, a similar scenario could play out.

Cincinnati has its own business to take care of. Beating 21st raked Houston is step one. The remaining steps are out of their control.

Today, it’s Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, and Cincinnati. But that’s not how it will look next week. The committee will make sure of it.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.