Last year, here in Extra Points, I wrote of my hatred for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

This was ahead of the annual rivalry basketball game with my alma mater, Marquette University.

In the immediate aftermath of that editorial, I received countless tweets, emails, and messages from Badgers fans across our state, chastising me for my opinion and for my immaturity.

And you know, what? You were right. My comments were immature. The opinion was unprofessional.

People make mistakes in this industry.

They learn. They grow. I come to you mercifully asking for your forgiveness.

HAH.

No, I don’t!

I really had you going, didn’t I?

I still despise that school out west.

Don’t like it?

Box me out like Micah Potter should’ve done to Justin Lewis last December.

Maybe I’m a misguided soul.

Maybe I have a striking inferiority complex.

Or maybe I just love sports.

I said it last year. I’ll say it again.

Rivalries are what make sports great.

You’re supposed to pick a side. You’re supposed to feel pride when you win. You’re supposed to feel embarrassed when you lose.

So, on Saturday, whoever you’re rooting for, and hopefully, it’s Marquette, humor me once again: embrace the hate.

The hate is everything we love about sports.

