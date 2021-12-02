Milwaukee’s Black Husky Brewing is releasing the 2021 City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree Sproose beer, a 9.9% ABV Double IPA brewed with spruce from the city Christmas tree, on December 4, 2021. The release will be held at the taproom in conjunction with the Santa Cycle Rampage MKE celebration.

This beer is produced in partnership with the City of Milwaukee Forestry Department with proceeds benefitting the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund which supports tree planting projects across the city at schools, local parks and green spaces and in neighborhoods and commercial districts.

