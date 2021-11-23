For the first time in almost 40 years, a Milwaukee Brewers pitcher has won the Cy Young Award.

26-year-old Corbin Burnes made his team proud last week when he was awarded the National League Cy Young Award, given to the league’s top pitcher each season. It’s the first such award the Brewers have received since joining the National League in 1998.

Burnes finished the season with a modest 11-5 record, but it was his advanced stats that put him ahead of the pack. Despite pitching just 151.1 innings, Burnes struck out 234 batters.

Burnes also led the National League in ERA, ERA+, strikeouts per nine innings, and strikeout to walk ratio.

