MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Brewers are doing what they can to support the victims, and those affected by, Sunday evening’s mass casualty event at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

David Stearns, Craig Counsell and Freddy Peralta will lead a contingent of Brewers personnel in hosting fans for coffee tomorrow morning at The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee. The group will be available for fans one-on-one to talk baseball and raise funds for those affected. The Brewers are encouraging fans to make donations to benefit those impacted by the tragic event. All funds raised during the event will be matched, personally, by Stearns.

“Our hearts ache for the victims of yesterday’s senseless tragedy,” said Brewers President – Baseball Operations David Stearns. “This is a time for our community to come together and support one another in any way we can.”

The event is free and open to the public and runs from 7:30am until 9am. The Back Room at Colectivo is located at 2211 N. Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee.