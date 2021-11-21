Reaction pours in after SUV drives through the Waukesha holiday parade. At least one person was killed and more than 20 others injured.

Governor Evers gave his sympathies to the families affected

Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 22, 2021

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow:

Please pray for our community tonight after the horrific events at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow (@WaukeshaCoExec) November 22, 2021

The Green Bay Packers:

Our thoughts are with the community of Waukesha pic.twitter.com/xPRZcK1654 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 22, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks:

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

So sorry to hear about what happened in Waukesha tonight — at a Christmas parade no less. Families and especially children in metropolitan Milwaukee deserve not just to feel safe but to be safe. I’m hoping that those injured and the entire Waukesha community find healing. — Cavalier Johnson (@CavalierJohnson) November 22, 2021

Pewaukee native JJ Watt

Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight.



Horrific images.



Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe.



Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 22, 2021

Attorney General Josh Kaul

My heart goes out to everyone affected by the devastating incident today in Waukesha. I’m grateful to the law enforcement officers, first responders, health care workers, and many others who helped get care to those who were injured as quickly as possible. — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) November 22, 2021

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes