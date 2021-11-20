Hunters are hitting their tree stands early Saturday morning on the first day of the gun deer season in Wisconsin.

WTMJ’s Patrick Caine says this year it feels more special than in years past.

“Today is a day that people around here have been waiting for for a while,” Caine said from his tree stand in Dodge County.

“Especially after not being able to get out for a while because of COVID. So this is a pretty important day for a lot of people.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says hunters can look forward to “increased harvest opportunities around the state” this year, mainly due to a mild winter last year and below-average harvest numbers in 2019 and 2020.

All harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5:00 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered.

That registration link can be found be clicking here.