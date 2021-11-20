MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Menomonee River on Saturday.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was called to the scene near Valley Park off North 42nd Street before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.
The identity of the man has not been released.
The medical examiner’s office says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
