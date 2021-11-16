KENOSHA- The fate of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse now rests in the hands of a 12-person jury.

The jury was whittled down from 18 members to 12 Tuesday morning as jurors contemplate a host of charges Rittenhouse faces for the shooting deaths of two protesters, and the wounding of a third last August.

The jury is made up of seven women and five men. All but one are white.

Judge Bruce Schroeder instructed the six alternate jurors to stay at the courthouse for the length of the deliberations. They will be able to step into the jury if a member gets sick or is otherwise excused.

Deliberations are expected to take several days. Rittenhouse faces five felony charges, including intentional homicide, reckless homicide, and attempted homicide.

