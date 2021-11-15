Since 2000 Wisconsin has lost 71% of its’ family dairy farms. Milwaukee PBS along with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel have partnered to produce an eye-opening documentary on Wisconsin’s struggling dairy industry. The hourlong special, premiering on November 18 at 7:00 pm on Milwaukee PBS 10.1, looks at the continuing crisis and the future for farmers, businesses and communities who rely on the dairy industry to survive. America’s Dairyland: At the Crossroads explores the heartbreak families in the dairy industry are experiencing and the struggle to continue their way of life.

PBS producer Maryann Lazarski along with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel business reporter Rick Barrett joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to talk about the project.

