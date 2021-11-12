MADISON- Five hundred Wisconsin National Guard troops are reporting for Active Duty in case they’re needed to help quell protests following a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial.

The troops were given the green light this afternoon by Governor Tony Evers.

“We continue to be in close contact with our partners at the local level to ensure the state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe,” Evers said in a news release. “The Kenosha community has been strong, resilient, and has come together through incredibly difficult times these past two years, and that healing is still ongoing.”

The governor then asked that people not from the area to stay away in the days following the verdict. Protesters from out of town were heavily blamed for stoking violent protests after the police shooting of Jacob Blake last August.

“We stand ready to support our communities during times of need,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “In close coordination with the governor, we have assembled approximately 500 Soldiers to help keep the Kenosha community safe, should a request from our local partners come in.”

On Thursday the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said it was keeping in close contact with state, and other local agencies, when it comes to a post-verdict plan.