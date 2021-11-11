The War Memorial Center is presenting Wisconsin’s 2nd traveling “I Am Not Invisible” exhibit featuring the female service experience. To date, Veterans Affairs has photographed more than 3100 women veterans in all 50 states. This new exhibit is the only one featuring extended biographies for each veteran, written by Milwaukee Journal Sentinal war correspondent Meg Jones.

Next year the “I Am Not Invisible:” exhibit will travel to area schools, libraries, community centers and businesses to help people explore the individual stories.

