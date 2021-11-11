









MILWAUKEE, WI- Learning looks a lot different for kids preschool through 8th grade at one Milwaukee school in the heart of the city.

Tamarack Waldorf School gives kids a portable classroom experience and helps them find nature in a urban setting.

Some days students are learning by the Milwaukee River, the next day they are taking in the sights and sounds around the lakefront.

4th Grade teacher at Tamarack Waldorf School Melissa Carpenter says the unique learning model is working for students, after a year of mostly virtual learning behind a computer screen at home.

“Kids have grown to be really resourceful. We’ve had to adapt the spaces that we use outside so not to mix cohorts. Previously kids would be able to play with each other on the playground equipment. They now sometime have a field space that doesn’t really have swings or slides so, I’ve noticed kids becoming really creative in the things that they’re choosing to play. I’ve noticed them problem solving a lot more, working through social issues in a pretty harmonious and self directed way,” Carpenter said.

Hear more about this unique classroom experience by clicking on the audio link above.