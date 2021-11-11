WHITEFISH BAY- The Whitefish Bay Police Department says it’s investigating an unnamed threat made to the high school this morning.

According to police the high school was evacuated earlier this morning and students have been reunited with their parents.

According to our news partners at TMJ4, the district made the choice to evacuate the high school after receiving a bomb threat over the phone. Students were released from the school to their families starting around 11:50 a.m.

Students will not be allowed to return to the school until further notice. Other schools in the district will remain in session as scheduled.

No further information is being released at this time.