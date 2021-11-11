It stinks to lose.

Whether it’s on the surface of play or off. It just stinks.

The Packers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the pursuit of two-time all-pro wide receiver, Odell Beckham Junior. I’m not one of those people who will publicly advocate for a player, then break bad on him for choosing to go somewhere else.

Beckham would have added punch to a Packers offense quarterbacked by an all-time great and coached by an offensive minded head coach adept at scheming players open. He’ll have a similar opportunity on the west coast.

The Packers and Rams are both 7 and 2.

The Packers and Rams both possess high-quality quarterbacks.

The Packers and Rams are coached by individuals with gifted offensive minds.

Now let’s look a little deeper.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is under contract through the 2022 season. He will be the quarterback in Los Angeles next season.

Aaron Rodgers is also under contract through next season, but Rodgers’ future in Green Bay remains anything but clear.

The weather in Los Angeles today: 88 degrees.

The weather in Green Bay: Not even close.

Had Beckham signed with the Packers, he would have played the rest of this season and post-season in Green Bay. That’s it. In Los Angeles, the opportunity exists for Beckham to continue his career beyond this season.

Beckham’s decision is not reckless. It’s measured. But Green Bay lost, and it stinks.

